Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul dismisses relationship rumours with Vishal Aditya Singh

The adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is among the leading shows on the television screens. The contestants of the show had gone to Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot of the show. Since their stint in the show, there have been rumours of the contestants Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh. It is seen in the show that the host of the show Rohit Shetty and other contestants were seen teasing them on the show.

Recently, Sana Makbul opened up on ongoing buzz about her relationship status with Vishal. While talking to Hindustan Times, Sana said, “I don’t know how the dating rumour started, but because we’re good friends, it doesn’t really matter. Also, we’re pretty clear in our head (about our bond), so I don’t let it have an impact on us. We both are single. That’s why it’s not hampering us, because in our personal life, we don’t have a respective partner.”

The duo is often snapped together during public events and also share pictures with each other on their social media. They are also teased by their friends, who comment, “Happy married life” in the comment section, further adding fuel to the fire. Sana replied to this comment, "They’re just trying to pull our leg. Jaise school aur college mein nahi hote friends, waise hi. They have a good sense of humour, and we also take it in a sporting spirit."