Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari beams in the sunshine as she dons a vibrant OOTD & says 'It's Me again'

Shweta Tiwari took to social media to share a couple of new photos all the way from Cape Town as she shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The gorgeous star has been giving fans glimpses of her fun while competing in the adventure-based reality show.

A show that has been the talk of the town even before it has gone on air is Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi. The 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is being shot in Cape Town and many renowned names are a part of the show including Shweta Tiwari. The gorgeous star bid adieu to her kids and family a few weeks back to leave for Cape Town for the shoot. And now that she is there, she has been sharing glimpses from her trip. Her most recent photos have left fans gushing over her smile.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta dropped a few photos in which she is seen enjoying the sunshine in Cape Town amid the shoot. She is seen sitting on a wooden surface as she smiles for the camera and poses. Clad in a white and pink tie-dye co-ord set, Shweta looked gorgeous as she posed in the sun. Not just this, she left her hair open and her makeup was kept natural. The whole casual look managed to make her look beautiful.

Sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, "Hey All! It’s Me again!" Seeing the photos, many of Shweta's close friends commented on her look. Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, "Hey beautiful." Karanvir Bohra wrote, "This me is lovely."

Meanwhile, Shweta had been in the headlines over the past few weeks owing to her photos all the way from Cape Town with co-contestants like Abhinav Shukla, Mahek Chahal, Vishal Aditya Singh and others. Aside from this, she managed to make it to the headlines after her recent feud with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli over their son Reyaansh.

