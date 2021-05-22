Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari calls Anushka Sen 'chota packet bada dhamaka' as they meet post Baal Veer

Shweta Tiwari is currently in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and among other contestants, her Baal Veer co-star Anushka Sen has also come aboard. Their photos together will take you down memory lane.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 shoot has commenced in Cape Town, South Africa and many popular TV stars have gone for the shoot. Actress Shweta Tiwari is also among the contestants this season and fans are excited to see her take on her fears. Interestingly, Shweta also reunited with her Baal Veer co-star Anushka Sen on the adventure reality show. To celebrate their reunion in Cape Town after a long time, Anushka shared photos with Shweta and well, fans are loving it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared adorable photos with Shweta. In the photos, Shweta can be seen hugging Anushka and posing for picture perfect clicks. Shweta is seen sporting a denim dress in one of the photos while Anushka can be seen slaying in purple co-ords. As Anushka shared the photos with Shweta, she was all praise for her. She wrote, "I'm so happy to meet you and work with you again after so many years! You are such a sweet and humble person. After Baalveer, here we are together in khatron ke khiladi season 11 @shweta.tiwari di wohoooo."

Take a look:

Shweta too responded with the sweetest comment on Anushka's post for her. She wrote, "And you are SOOO talented and BRAVE.. Tu hai Mera chota Packet bada dhamaka."

Seeing the camaraderie between the former Baal Veer co-stars, fans were excited to see them together in the stunt based reality show. Amid the shoot in Cape Town, many of the contestants have been dropping glimpses on social media for fans and teasing them. Shweta also has been in the news lately owing to her feud with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli over their son Reyaansh.

