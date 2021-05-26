Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari gives us fun glimpse of her & Mahekk Chahal's 'stunty' mood before shoot

As shoot for an adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going on in Cape Town, Shweta Tiwari is also a part of the season. Recently, Shweta took us behind the scenes with Mahekk Chahal where they were gearing up for a stunt.

Actress Shweta Tiwari is making the most of her time in Cape Town with other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and she has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from their fun on the sets. From sharing the look of the day to fun photos from the shoot location, Shweta has been leaving fans excited about the show. And now, she dropped a glimpse of her and Mahekk Chahal's chilling time before they begin to ace a stunt at the shoot. While spending time with her co-contestant, Mahekk Chahal, Shweta shared a fun video that will leave you intrigued.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shweta dropped a video in which she is seen asking Mahekk how she is feeling right before the shoot of a stunt begins. To Shweta's question, Mahekk replies that she is feeling 'stunty' ahead of shoot. Hearing this, Shweta adds that everyone around them is surely feeling 'stunty' ahead of the shoot of a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The two could be seen enjoying some fun moments before taking on a dangerous stunt and it left fans curious about it.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Shweta had even shared stunning photos with her co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh and their cute banter over 'Bihari and Tiwari' left netizens in awe. Shweta has been in the news lately owing to her personal feud with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli over their son Reyaansh. The actress had even released a CCTV footage where Abhinav was seen getting violent with her and Reyaansh. With it, Shweta claimed that his behaviour is the reason why her son is afraid of him.

Credits :Shweta Tiwari Instagram

