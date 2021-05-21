Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari looks radiant in a pink floral saree as she strikes a pose in Cape Town

Shweta Tiwari is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. Amid this, she has been sharing glimpses from her trip and the latest one has got the internet talking.

If there is one star who has been making it to the headlines over the past few weeks, it is Shweta Tiwari. The popular television star surprised everyone by taking up the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. A few weeks back, along with other contestants, Shweta jetted off to Cape Town for a shoot and since she landed, she has been sharing photos from her trip. Her recent photos have left fans gushing over her traditional look as she donned a saree in Cape Town.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shared two photos while posing in the breezy Cape Town. In the pictures, we can see the gorgeous star striking a pose in a stunning floral pink saree. With it, she donned a beautiful pair of earrings and left her hair open. Not just this, Shweta's makeup was kept natural and that added to her elegant ethnic look. In one of the photos, she can be seen looking straight at the camera, while in another, she could be seen striking a coy pose.

Take a look at Shweta's photos:

As soon as Shweta shared the photos, they went viral on social media. Several fans commented on them and praised her look. A fan wrote, "So pretty gorgeous." Another wrote, "School time crush from kasuti zindagi ki." Even Teejay Sidhu and Ssara Khan were in awe of Shweta's ethnic look.

Meanwhile, Shweta recently has been in the headlines owing to her feud with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli over their son Reyaansh. Abhinav had accused Shweta of abandoning their son at a hotel and leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot. However, while talking to a portal Shweta denied all such accusations and claimed that she had informed him about her decision to take up the show. Recently, she even shared CCTV footage of her and Abhinav's argument over Reyaansh and claimed that her son is scared of him.

