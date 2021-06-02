Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari poses with Rohit Shetty for a sunkissed PIC; Calls him ‘True Khiladi’

Shweta Tiwari posted a stunning picture on Instagram with Simmba director Rohit Shetty. Compliments him by calling him a true khiladi and much more.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is making all the buzz because of its fantastic lineup of contestants including Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya amongst others, and also because of the blockbuster director Rohit Shetty returning to host the season which is being shot currently in Cape Town. Shweta Tiwari posted a wonderful pic on her Instagram handle with the host himself. She posed with Rohit with a picture-perfect scenic background of South Africa and Rohit’s signature muscle vehicle right behind them. The picture was taken right in the middle of the day with the perfect light and both of them are looking fantastic.

Shweta utterly complimented Rohit in a wonderful caption by calling him ‘The True Khiladi’ of Khatron Ke Khiladi and mentioning that he has an incredible ability to find strength in the uniqueness of each individual. The caption read, “The Power of this Man is Commendable! He knows the art To find the individual strengths of each team member..! The True Khiladi of kkk @itsrohitshetty #kkk11 #cafetown #darrvsdare #alphapersonality.” Several fans commented on the post asking for the airing date of the show and complimenting both Shweta and Rohit for their perfect attires in the picture.

Rohit Shetty’s last released film ‘Simmba’ with was a blockbuster success on the box office and got some of the best reviews of his career. Continuing the cop universe forward, the release date of the upcoming Sooryavanshi has been shifted twice due to the theaters being closed in the pandemic. Meanwhile, Rohit has worked with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez in his forthcoming comedy ‘Cirkus’.

