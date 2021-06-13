Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari reveals what’s keeping her busy in Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 makers have released the much-awaited promo of the show. The shooting is going on in Cape Town.

The first promo of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been released and it has added more to the excitements of the viewers. There are 13 celebrities taking part in the show. Among them, Shweta Tiwari is also and is currently in Cape Town for the shooting of the show. The actress has been treating her fans with beautiful pictures and videos from there. Recently, she also revealed what is her nickname which is given by makeup artists. She is called ‘mama’. However, today early morning she has shared another set of pictures revealing what is keeping her busy if not shooting.

In the pictures, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is seen wearing light yellow colour track athleisure. Her hair is done in soft curls and she has applied bold makeup. She has completed her looks with white colour sports shoes and is busy reading a book. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, ‘Right kind of busy.’ Actress Srishty Rode also dropped the heart emoji in the comment section. Fans also commented saying her smile is cute. One of the fans wrote, ‘Beautiful pic.’

Apart from Shweta others contestants are-- , Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, , Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul.

Take a look at her post here:

To note, she has once again grabbed headlines because of her estrange husband Abhinav Kohli. He has recently said that he had filed a petition in the court and the hearing is scheduled for June 14. He had accused the actress of abandoning their son Reyansh for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

