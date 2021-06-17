  1. Home
  2. tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari shares a glimpse of never ending stories of her kids over video call

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari posted a screenshot of a video call with her children as they share stories with her.
3939 reads Mumbai
Shweta Tiwari shares SS of video call with kids Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari shares a glimpse of never ending stories of her kids over video call
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The gorgeous actress Shweta Tiwari is a doting mother and very close to her children. She is presently one of the contestants of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. For the show, she is presently in Cape Town, South Africa. Though she is very far from her children, she makes sure to stay connected to them through video calls. The actress recently shared a screenshot of her video call on her social media. 

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is among the top contestant of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She loves to share pictures on social media with her son and daughter. She is regularly in contact with her kids on video calls. She wrote in the post about her long talks with her children. She wrote, “Never Ending Stories”.

See the post here:

The actress rose to fame with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and she was appreciated for the role of Prerna. She has also been part of other TV shows including Begusarai, Parvarrish, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, among others. The actress is a single mother and lives with her kids in Mumbai. She had once shared in an interview that she misses her kids and shares about her stunts after the shoot. She also added that she sleeps with the video call on with her kids, so they can wake up to see each other first.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Here’s how much Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari & others are charging for the show

Credits :Shweta Tiwari Instagram

You may like these
Shweta Tiwari sums up her 'insanely real life' in a pretty PHOTO from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 set
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari reveals what’s keeping her busy in Cape Town
PHOTOS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani discloses about his ‘neon happiness'
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Shweta Tiwari makes sporty wear look stylish in new PICS; Don't miss her toned abs
KKK11: Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari have an important message for pregnant ladies and kids; Read HERE
PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari reveals how Rohit Shetty sent an Indian surprise for all in Cape Town amid KKK 11 shoot