Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari shares a glimpse of never ending stories of her kids over video call

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari posted a screenshot of a video call with her children as they share stories with her.

The gorgeous actress Shweta Tiwari is a doting mother and very close to her children. She is presently one of the contestants of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. For the show, she is presently in Cape Town, South Africa. Though she is very far from her children, she makes sure to stay connected to them through video calls. The actress recently shared a screenshot of her video call on her social media.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is among the top contestant of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She loves to share pictures on social media with her son and daughter. She is regularly in contact with her kids on video calls. She wrote in the post about her long talks with her children. She wrote, “Never Ending Stories”.

The actress rose to fame with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and she was appreciated for the role of Prerna. She has also been part of other TV shows including Begusarai, Parvarrish, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, among others. The actress is a single mother and lives with her kids in Mumbai. She had once shared in an interview that she misses her kids and shares about her stunts after the shoot. She also added that she sleeps with the video call on with her kids, so they can wake up to see each other first.

