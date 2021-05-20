Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj says 'he had his fan moment' first time he met Shweta Tiwari in Cape Town

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, has shared about experiencing his ‘fan moment’ with Shweta Tiwari on the sets. He also narrated an incident from his school days.

Well, it seems like the beautiful Shweta Tiwari has found a new fan in Sourabh Raaj Jain. In his latest social media post, the Patiala Babes actor has talked about living his ‘fan moment’ after meeting the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress on the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. The handsome actor also revealed that he has been a huge fan of Shweta and recalled the time when he was in school and used to watch television only because of her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sourabh shared a couple of happy candid clicks with the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan star and expressed his happiness working with her. He also mentioned that it feels like an honour to share the screen space with the actress he has always admired. Sharing the stunning selfies, the Mahabharat actor wrote, “I remember in my school days when I was in 12th standard in boarding school, as soon as the clock struck to 8:30 PM we would rush to our wardens' window to look at his television set just for Shweta ji. We were all in awe of her in the days of Kasautii Zindagii Ki.”

“And trust me the first time I met her on this show, I had my fan moment. I told her about those days and she of course was as humble as ever. It's an honour to share the screen with someone you have admired and watched on screen..” he added.

Sourabh, who is currently in Cape Town for KKK 11 shoot, has been sharing glimpses of his workation on Instagram. He had also shared a series of group pictures chilling out with his fellow contestants on his gram stories.

