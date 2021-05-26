Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Varun Sood calls Vishal Singh 'bade bhai' as latter says they are ‘Mitti se Jude’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are having a great time in Cape Town. Varun Sood and Vishal Singh shares a picture to show the strong bond.

The most popular and much-awaited reality show on the television screen, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has started the shoot for the season. This year the show has brought some of the most loved and popular celebrities to the beautiful Cape Town in South Africa. Here the contestants will not only perform stunts but also have a lot of fun off the sets. The popular contestant Varun Sood is surely having a good time in the beach city as he shared a stunning picture with Vishal Singh.

Vishal recently shared a picture of himself on the beach along with his buddy Varun. Both of them are in beachwear as they show off their chiselled and ripped bodies. There are speckles of sand on their back as he has posted their backside photos. Vishal wrote in the social media post, “Mitti se Jude.”

See the post:

Since the photo has been uploaded, their fans and friends can’t keep calm. Varun Sood commented, “Mere bade bhai”, another contestant on the show Sana Makbul teased them asking them to turn around. The fans are also excited to see his sizzling photo with Varun Sood, as they wrote, ‘Hotness level’, Bodyyyy, Stunning, Hotness overloaded!!! and more.

The show is being hosted by Rohit Shetty and other contestants of the show include Shweta Tiwari, , Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, , Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul.

