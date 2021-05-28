Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Varun Sood offers a glimpse of his A1 team in Cape Town; SEE PHOTO

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood creates a style statement with his squad of contestants.

The shooting for the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is in full swing as the celebrities are performing stunts for various tasks. The show is being held at the beautiful Cape Town in South Africa. The contestants of the show are having quite a great time apart from the shooting and are often seen hanging around. On the show, Varun Sood, Vishal Singh, and Anushka Sen have formed a great bond. The actor has recently shared a picture with his group.

Varun Sood has recently shared a picture on social media, where he is seen posing with his squad. The actor shared that it is his A1 team as he looks dapper posing along with Vishal Singh, Aastha Gill, and Vishal Singh. Varun Sood has sported a white T-shirt with yellow pants and purple shoes. Vishal Singh has a work white round-neck T-shirt with military pants and white shoes. Aastha Gill has worn a blue shirt with black shorts and black shoes. And, Anushka Sen is seeing wearing a pink tie and dye dress along with sunglasses.

See post here:

Varun Sood often shares pictures and videos of himself on social media. His shirtless dress had gone viral a few days back. The actor also shares pictures with other contestants of the show including , Vishal Singh, , and others. The show is being hosted by Rohit Shetty, who has been hosting it for many years. The show will go on-air by the end of July 2021.

Credits :Varun Sood instagram

