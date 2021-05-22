Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Varun Sood speaks on getting trained by Ranvijay & GF Divya Aggarwal helping with diet

Varun Sood speaks up on getting rigorous training from Ranvijay Singha for a week before entering the show and how beau Divya Aggarwal helped him with the diet.

Varun Sood, who got famous for participating in reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Ace of Space is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. Varun is prone to the world of stunt and pushing oneself physically and is touted as one of the strong contestants to take the crown home. In a recent interview with E Times, Varun spoke about receiving intense training from Ranvijay Singha, who is a good friend of Varun and a complete physical artist in the world of stunts and bodybuilding. Varun mentioned that Ranvijay trained him for 7 days straight in a rather intense routine which will help him accomplish the tasks in the show.

Varun also spoke about girlfriend Divya Aggarwal and the fact that she helped me with the diet to achieve the right physical state. He also opened up on how Divya was trolled on the internet by netizens who did not agree with her choice of getting back to work soon after her father died. Speaking about Ranvijay, he said, “He trained me for 7 days so I’ve been trained by King of Roadies himself. I can’t even tell you how scared I was for those 7 days. I had blackouts, I felt like vomiting, because he trained me so intensely.”

Varun further spoke about how motivating Divya has been through the journey and the fact that she got immensely happy and Varun broke the news to her about joining season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. “she has helped me with my diet, and always motivates me that I will do better. So, I think I always get motivated by listening to her words and seeing her confidence in me,” said Varun as the journey of the show is on and results are anticipated.

