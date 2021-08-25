Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill and Sourabh Raaj Jain come back as wild card entries

The stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is among the most watched shows on the Indian television sets. The upcoming episode of the show will have a interesting twist with three wild card entries. Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill and Sourabh Raaj Jain will be making entry in the weekend episode.

KKK11 has a massive fan following as the audience loves to see their favourite celebs perform stunts on the show. As per the latest promos of the show, it is shown that Rohit Shetty feels three eliminations were not fair, hence they should get another chance.

For the unversed, Sourabh Raaj Jain had got evicted after used his KKK medal power and chose him for doing the task. After Sourabh got evicted, other contestants felt that he should have taken Nikki Tamboli’s name instead. The fans of the actor and show also voiced their support for him on social media.

Aastha Gill got evicted as her name was chosen by the captain Shweta Tiwari for the water task. Aastha Gill did not know how to swim, due to which she failed in the task. Rohit Shetty had said at the time that Shweta’s decision was wrong.

Vishal Aditya Singh had got evicted due to his partnership with Nikki Tamboli in a task. When the task started, Nikki refused to do it. Nikki failed to perform on numerous occasions, and aborted them even before trying. Hence, Vishal and Nikki came into the elimination round. But in the elimination stunt, Nikki completed the task with Vishal Aditya Singh, but lagged behind their competitors Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya by 10 seconds. Hence Vishal’s elimination was also considered to be an unfair one for him.