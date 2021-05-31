Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Divyanka Tripathi shares unfiltered look as she shares her natural beauty in a selfie

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi shares her unfiltered look as she enjoys her time in Cape Town.

is one of the most popular actresses on television screens. She is loved for being her natural personality and fashion sense. She became the audience favourite with her role of Ishita Iyer in the highly popular serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In the show, she was cast opposite actor and the chemistry between the couple was a sight to behold. Divyanka is very active on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos of herself with her fans.

The actress recently shared a beautiful unfiltered picture of herself in which she is looks mesmerising. Her wet look close up shows her sharp features and radiant skin. The actress wrote in the caption, “पहली बरसात के बाद धुली हुई सी सूरज की सुर्ख किरणें #SunTanned #Unfiltered”.

See post here:

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the contestants of the popular stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is married to her former co-star Vivek Dahiya whom she met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She came into the limelight with the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and other shows like Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress has also been part of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. She has also worked on the OTT platform in the show Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala, where she was appreciated for her performance alongside the actor Rajeev Khandelwal. The actress was last seen as the host of the crime show, Crime Patrol Satark- Women against crime.

