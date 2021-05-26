Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Sana Makbul and Arjun Bijlani hang out and strike a pose in Cape Town; SEE PHOTOS

Sana Makbul and Arjun Bijlani from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 share a funny moment as the actors pose amidst a beautiful background.

Actress Sana Makbul is among the most loved faces on television screens. The gorgeous actress with a delightful smile has been part of shows like Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Arjun, Vish and others. Sana has also acted in Hindi film Rangoon. At present, the actress is one of the contestants of the popular stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. For the show, all the contestants have flown to Cape Town in South Africa. The participants of the show have a great time on the shoot and other times when they are together. The actress has recently shared a picture of herself with another KKK 11 contestant .

Sana Makbul looks chic and pretty in her jumpsuit. She has posted a picture with Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani as they both posed for the camera. Sana has donned a white and blue printed jumpsuit, along with black shoes. Arjun Bijlani has worn a grey jacket along with white joggers and white shoes. The picture is clicked with a spectacular backdrop of a blue sky with clouds, mountains, and the ocean. Sana wrote in the caption, “Tere peeche main , mere peeche kaun”, as both of them point fingers backward.

See picture here:

The contestants of the show have reached Cape Town and they are shooting for the 11th season of the show. The show is hosted by the Bollywood's star director Rohit Shetty. It will be available on TV for the audience soon.

