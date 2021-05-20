Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Shweta Tiwari credits daughter Palak for her weight transformation

Shweta Tiwari, who is a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, recently shared the details of her weight transformation and her inspiration behind it.

The stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari is known for excellent acting skills. The actress is known for prominent roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Begusarai and others. The actress went through a weight transformation some time back and her new look is unbelievable. The actress has become very conscious of her diet and ensures to do regular workout. The actress recently shared that the motivation behind her weight loss with her lovely daughter Palak. She also talked about the pains she had to bear when she started working out.

The actress told Bollywood Bubble that she had become 73 kg after the birth of her second child. At that time, she was offered the show Hum Tum and Them, for which she was asked to reduce weight. The actress revealed that she started working out to get in shape again. In the process of workout, she realised that she had pain in her shoulder. The actress shared that she had never lifted weight and her muscles were weak. When she was doing the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, her pain had increased and converted to frozen shoulder. It was a difficult time for her as she was working and taking care of her children when she was in immense pain.

Shweta started weight training and pilates for healing her shoulder. It made her feel good and strong. Her daughter Palak told her that her career is not over yet. She asked Shweta to get a good trainer and become fit. She asked her to not just do training, she should undergo a transformation in few months. Shweta Tiwari felt she was right and took the assistance of a trainer who helped her get in perfect shape.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari is the mother of two. At present, she is in Cape Town for the shoot of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and the show will be aired soon.

Credits :Hindustan Times

