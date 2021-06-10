Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Shweta Tiwari makes sporty wear look stylish in new PICS; Don't miss her toned abs

Shooting currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta Tiwari is making heads turn with her stylish and sporty looks. The gorgeous star shared more photos recently and left netizens in awe of her chiselled midriff.

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been setting the internet on fire with her stunning photos all the way from Cape Town as she continues to compete in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with other stars. The gorgeous star has been flaunting her sporty wardrobe one post at a time and leaving netizens inspired. Not just this, her toned midriff always manages to shell out the right kind of fitspiration among fans. Recently, Shweta shared more photos from Cape Town and her lean look has wowed fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shared a series of stunning photos in a sporty look. In the photos, Shweta is seen clad in a hot pink sports bralette with a matching grey jacket and sweatpants. Her hot pink sneakers matched the colour of her top and as she soaked in the sun in Cape Town, Shweta didn't shy away from flaunting her radiant glow. However, once again, her toned midriff managed to catch the attention of netizens and inspired many.

Sharing the photos, Shweta tagged everyone who helped her put this look together. Seeing the star's sporty look, fans could not help but pour in more love. A fan wrote, "Looks soo adorable." Another wrote, "You are gorgeous."

Shweta recently shared photos with Vishal Aditya Singh and gave fans a glimpse of her bond with the actor. She also revealed how Rohit Shetty sent everyone a South Indian breakfast in Cape Town and surprised all the contestants. The actress is a part of the new season with , , Vishal, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal and several others.

