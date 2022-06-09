Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 10 lesser-known facts about contestant Tushar Kalia

Choreographer Tushar Kalia is one of the famous personalities in the entertainment industry and has been a rising star since he stepped into the showbiz world. Tushar got engaged to ladylove Triveni Barman on March 8. He had announced his engagement by posting adorable pictures of him and Triveni Barman on his social media handle. Speaking of his professional life, Tushar has been a part of numerous projects, and is now a part of the reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. As Khatron Ke Khiladi has entered its 12th season, Tushar is one of the contestants and he will be seen performing gruesome stunts along with the other contestants to win the trophy and the cash prize. Now as Tushar is all geared up to channel his inner Khiladi let's have a look at his earlier life.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Tushar Kalia:

Tushar began his dancing career under the guidance and direction of Shri Santosh Nair, the creative director of ‘Sadhya Unit of Performing Arts’.

Before stepping into the showbiz, Tushar worked in a company, which organised shows all over the world.

He was also trained by Canadian choreographer, Brandy Leary and learned 'aerial' dancing technique from him.

He has performed with international choreographers for a production in Birmingham titled Motherland.

Tushar has specialised in "Mayurbhanj Chhau", "Kalari" and "Contemporary" dance forms.

Tushar has participated as a choreographer in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa seasons 6 and 7.

He was also the stage director of the reality show India's Got Talent in its 6th and 7th seasons. He has also judged shows like Dance Deewane 3.

He got his first break with Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and later choreographed in films like Half Girlfriend, War, The Zoya Factor, Junglee, Ok Jaanu, Hate Story 4, and Dhadak.

Tushar also featured in Remo Dsouza's directorial, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance

Tushar has received many accolades for his phenomenal contribution to the entertainment industry. He was honoured with numerous prestigious awards such as Screen Award for Best Choreography in 2019, IIFA Award for Best Choreography in 2020, and Best Judgement- Reality Show in 2021.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair. The shoot of the show will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. Reportedly, the show will start airing on COLORS TV on 7th August.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Tushar Kalia gets engaged to Triveni Barman; Karan Johar wishes