Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 5 times contestant Shivangi Joshi swooned our hearts with gorgeous sarees

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most famous reality shows and has a huge fan following. This stunt-based reality show has been through its 11 seasons and now it is all set to enter its 12th season. Like every year, this season will also see a mix of popular celebrities turning into contestants and performing stunts to win the trophy. One such contestant amongst them is popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi who is known for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai. Khatron Ke Khiladi will be Shivangi's first-ever reality show and the actress is quite excited to be a part of it. The audiences will also get to see the real Shiavngi through the medium of this show.

Shivangi enjoys a massive loyal fan following on her social media handles owing to her style statement. From traditional wear to modern outfits, Shivangi is known for pulling off all kinds of looks effortlessly. Speaking of which, we all know that sarees are never going out of style.

Let's have a look at the times when Shivangi showcased her immense love for sarees

Here Shivangi sparkles in a yellow floral saree and carried off the minimally styled look with absolute grace and elegance. She teamed up her outfit with jhumkas and fresh yellow roses in a bun making her look ethereal.

Here Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress is draped in a plain white saree that comes with a heavily embellished border. Shivangi opted for the same colour blouse and accessorized her outfit with matching earrings. The actress has also put on a tiny bindi to go with her traditional look.

Shivangi looks drop-dead gorgeous in a pink and red dual-toned saree that has a glittery border. This was one of the simplest yet classiest outfits that the diva has sported so far.

Again we can not take our eyes off as Shivangi is dolled up in a subtle green saree and has been shelling out some major fashion goals.

Here she’s raising the oomph game again and has opted for a pink saree which looks stunning as she poses against a breathtaking backdrop.

Speaking of Khatron Ke Khiladi, apart from Shivangi, many popular names are going to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and they are Rubina Dilaik, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh (Faisu), Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, and Kanika Mann.

