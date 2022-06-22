Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 5 times host Rohit Shetty proved his love for checkered shirts

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most unique shows on Indian television and has received immense love from the audiences. Its thrilling adventurous concept has hooked the attention of the watchers for more than a decade. The viewers enjoy watching the treacherous stunts that are performed by their favorite celebs. Every season well-known stars turn into contestants for this show and perform gruesome stunts to win the trophy. These contestants compete against each other and amongst them, one deserving and the strongest competitor is declared the winner of the show.

After completing 11 successful seasons, the show is all set to enter into its 12th season, and the promos have already created excitement amongst the audiences. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 also has an interesting ensemble of contestants who are all set to fight their fears and entertain you. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is hosted by the director-producer Rohit Shetty and his daredevil personality is respected by everyone on the show. Rohit is addressed as 'Sir' by the contestants and he makes sure that each contestant participates in every stunt.

Rohit not only stands out as a strong personality but also makes stylish appearances while hosting the show. Rohit personally loves to wear checkered shirts which truly complement his personality. Checkered shirts can never run out of fashion and can be opted for any outing or party. Rohit loves to flaunt his checkered shirts whether he is attending parties, shooting, or just on casual meetings.

Here are 5 times when Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 daredevil host Rohit Shetty flaunted checkered shirts with full swag:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on the Television screens from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Colors TV.

