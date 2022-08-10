Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Addite Malik has a complaint against Mohit Malik; Here's how Rohit Shetty punishes him

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has become one of the most watched shows on the telly screen, within a few weeks of its launch, the show has a massive fan following and people are liking the stunts performed by the celebrity contestants for the season. For the given season, the contestants have been giving their best week after week in the show hosted by Rohit Shetty. Apart from lots of daring stunts, the show comprises of lots of entertainment content. In the upcoming episode, Rohit Malik will be seen punishing Mohit Malik at the special request of his wife Addite Malik.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, a screen is shown, where Addite Malik is seen complaining to Rohit Shetty, who is host of the show, She shared in the video, “I am doing this video call to complain that Mohit is taking lots of physiotherapy sessions on the show.” Pratik chimes in saying that she is right. Mohit tries to clarify saying that, “Hath mein dard ho jata hai”, to which Rohit retorts, “Tumhare hath me dil mein dard ho raha hai.” As a punishment is hanged upside down and dipped in the pool, head first.

Talking about his prep for the stunt-based reality show, the actor informs, “I think physically what I am doing is, I have been working out on my body for the last how many years I don’t know. But yes, recently for Cyber Vaar I had to build up muscle, so gaining muscle has helped now, and will eventually help me in Khatron too.”

