Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Addite Malik records first steps of Ekbir; Makes sure his 'baba' Mohit Malik watches it

Mohit Malik is currently shooting for the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town. The actor has been missing his wife Addite Malik and baby Ekbir and keeps sharing photos and videos with them. In one of the videos, Mohit even got emotional while talking about how badly he is missing his family and is fighting hard with himself to stay sans them. The Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala actor is a complete family man and prefers spending time with them.

Mohit and Addite's son, Ekbir has taken his first steps and has started walking without any support. Mohit, who is away, missed out on seeing this special moment but his wife Addite made sure that he gets to watch it. She recorded a video of Ekbir walking towards his father Mohit's room and rushing to the same corner which is also his daddy's favourite. Addite captioned the video, "Baba this is for you.. my first steps..I m loving it & I can now go to your room wen I want to as your fav corner is mine fav too.. can’t wait to go for a walk with you #reels (sic)".

Watch the Instagram post here:

Mohit was touched by this gesture and re-posted the reel on his social media too. He posted one more video where Ekbir was seen calling his father by saying 'baba, baba.' Mohit captioned that post, "Miss you soooooo much my jaans" with a heart emoji.

Mohit Malik wants to bring Addite and Ekbir to Cape Town

The actor is bowled by Cape Town's beauty and had earlier told Pinkvilla that he will bring Addite and Ekbir for a vacation here. He said, "I fell in love with Cape Town in just 5 days. It is beautiful, it is peaceful. I will for sure plan a trip here with Addite and Ekbir very soon. I miss them already and want to see them. Also, since we haven't gone on a nice long vacation after Ekbir was born, I want my family to see and experience all things in Cape Town."

The actor has been bonding well with the co-contestants on the show and often keeps sharing pictures, videos with them on his social media account.

