Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: After Mr. Faisu & Nishant Bhat, Rubina Dilaik shares a fun video with African locals

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are all set to unveil their fearless avatars as they will be seen performing gruesome stunts on the show. Like every year, this season also has an interesting mix of celebrities who will be seen channelling their inner Khiladi and will perform dangerous stunts assigned by the host Rohit Shetty. But apart from the stunts, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to have fun and explore Cape Town. Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the contestants, has turned out to be one of the most fearless contestants when it comes to making her spot in the most anticipated and dangerous show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12'. But, along with the daring stunts, the contestants are also seen having fun in Cape Town.

Rubina Dilaik has been entertaining his fans and fellow contestants with several videos and pictures. She recently shared a video on her Instagram handle, grooving on an Afro dance number with some African locals. In the video, Rubina is seen jumping with joy along with two Africans, and in the caption, she wrote, “Zulu”. Several fans have commented on her post and called her adorable.

In the promo, Rubina Dilaik is seen pitted against actress Kanika Mann for a stunt involving ostriches. But before the stunt starts, Rubina is seen frowning and displeased. Rohit Shetty asked her the reason for the same, and what she reveals, comes as a massive shock for everyone. Rubina accused Kanika Mann of cheating the task by using google to search for ways to tame ostriches, ahead of the task. She said that when they were changing for the task, she heard a phone ring, and she opened the search history on the phone, and she was stunned to see searches about ostriches. While Kanika Mann tried to defend herself saying, “It was not my phone. I don’t even know the meaning of tame”, Rubina replies, “It’s a disappointment.”

