Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: After Nishant Bhat, Faisal Shaikh grooves with local Africans on 'Aur Bantai'; Watch

Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh is living his best life as he is presently shooting for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The show is currently filmed in Cape Town, and along with Faisal, several popular names of the telly world are a part of this reality show. Apart from performing gruesome stunts, the contestants of the show are having fun in the exotic location and are sharing updates about it on their social media handles.

Earlier, Nishant Bhat was seen grooving along with the local African dancers in Cape Town and teaching them the 'Vada Pav song' in Marathi. Today, Faisal Shaikh also danced with the local African dancers and taught them the 'Aur Bantai' song. Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, social media star Faisal captioned, "Aur Bantai". Like always, Faisal's video has received millions like and fans have also flooded his comment section.

Speaking of Faisal, he is popularly known as Mr. Faisu, is a well-known personality on social media due to his engaging content. This social media superstar enjoys a massive fan following on his Instagram handle and his fans always root for him. His videos and pictures are liked by millions of social media users and he knows how to strike the right chord with audiences.

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

