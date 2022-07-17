Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani gets evicted from the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Aneri Vajani had to bid adieu to the show this week. The actress becomes the second contestant after Erika Packard to get evicted from this adventurous reality show. Sriti Jha and the remaining contestants got quite emotional with Aneri's eviction. The actress wanted the audience to understand her better and realise that she is capable of doing a lot more than what is seen on the screen.

Aneri Vajani has performed some daredevil stunts during her stint on the show. Lifting the crocodiles, suffering electric shocks, finding the keys, and transferring the mice to the other box while being covered with creepy crawlies, she has pushed her limits. Her scene of asking the crocodile out on a coffee date was most loved by the audience. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty asked Aneri if she was bribing the crocodile. Her bond with the co-contestants has grown very strong. Aneri left Anupamaa midway to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Aneri Vajani's elimination stunt

Talking about the elimination stunt, Mr. Faisu, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, and Aneri Vajani performed it. The contestants were locked in a rotating disk with parts of their bodies locked, wherein, they couldn't see anything, and with cockroaches and reptiles on their faces and feet, the contestant had to unlock bolts within eight minutes. Aneri performed the task but couldn't complete it on time. She was hailed for her courage and determination by the contestants and host Rohit Shetty.

Aneri enjoyed her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is being shot in Cape Town. She posted several reels with Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, and other contestants. The actress also enjoyed her me-time in Cape Town enjoying the sunset from the middle of the ocean and posted some really beautiful pictures. Earlier in the day, she shared behind-the-scenes photos of her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 photoshoot.

Aneri Vajani's personal life

On the personal front, Aneri Vajani recently confessed to being in love. She had said, "Yes I’m in love. But I want to take my time to tell it to the world. I’m looking forward to letting everyone know. But when I feel like it. For now, it is the most beautiful feeling to be in love."

