Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann clicked in Cape Town; Jannat Zubair hops on ‘Gome Gome’ trend

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has finally started in Cape Town, South Africa and the contestants are pumped up for tasks. Several promos of the shoot have been released on social media and fans of the show are very excited to see their favourite celebs on the screens. Apart from performing the tasks, the contestants are also seen bonding and enjoying themselves offshoot. The contestants often share pictures and videos of themselves with the fans.

In the recent post shared by actress Chetna Pandey, she is seen posing along with Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia. All the contestants look fabulous in their athleisure outfits. Chetna looks gorgeous in a bright pink outfit with a white crop jacket. She paired the look with two braids. Aneri has sported a checkered overcoat and Kanika had sported a black puffer jacket. Chetna captioned, “Morning from the sets #kkk12.”

See post here-

In another video shared by actress and internet sensation, Jannat Zubair is seen dancing fabulously to a popular song on Instagram, ‘Gome Gome’. She looks adorable in a black crop top and high waist denims, which she paired with a red jacket.

See the video here-

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. The show will start airing on July 2, and the announcement was made with a promo of Rohit Shetty doing a stunt.

