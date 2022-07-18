Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani pens a note for her 'fellow khiladis' & Rohit Shetty post eviction

Actress Aneri Vajani had to bid adieu to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 this week. The actress becomes the second contestant after Erika Packard to get evicted from this adventurous reality show. Aneri's bond with her co-contestants had grown very strong and her eviction made everyone emotional. Aneri Vajani has performed some daredevil stunts during her stint on the show. The actress had an amazing experience while shooting for Rohit Shetty's show in Cape Town. Now as she has bid goodbye to the show, the actress shared special posts on her social media handle for everyone who has been a part of her journey during Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Aneri took to her Instagram handle and shared an amazing video of her special moments with her fellow contestants. She also penned a heartfelt note and thanked everyone for being a part of her journey. She wrote, "I truly believe in… It’s not about the destination it’s the journey that matters!! I Thankyou for this experience of a lifetime quite literally I gave it all I had. Thankyou for ALLL the LOVE makes me wanna work harder !! Thankyou @itsrohitshetty for always guiding all of us it was an honour Lastly thankyouuuu to the entire team who worked so so hard & My Fellow khiladis you guys have nailed it! So happy to be a part of this bunch of crazy, strong , hardworking people! Love and luck".

Click here to watch Aneri's video

In another post shared by Aneri, she uploaded a picture with the host, Rohit Shetty, and thanked him. In this picture, the actress can be seen giving a right hug to Rohit and in the caption, she wrote, "So overwhelmed with all the love Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou!".

Aneri Vajani's elimination stunt

Talking about the elimination stunt, Mr. Faisu, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, and Aneri Vajani performed it. The contestants were locked in a rotating disk with parts of their bodies locked, wherein, they couldn't see anything, and with cockroaches and reptiles on their faces and feet, the contestant had to unlock bolts within eight minutes. Aneri performed the task but couldn't complete it on time. She was hailed for her courage and determination by the contestants and host Rohit Shetty.

Aneri Vajani's personal life

On the personal front, Aneri Vajani recently confessed to being in love. She had said, "Yes I’m in love. But I want to take my time to tell it to the world. I’m looking forward to letting everyone know. But when I feel like it. For now, it is the most beautiful feeling to be in love."

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Aneri Vajani confesses of falling in love; Says 'I will let everyone know but...'