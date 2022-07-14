Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 becomes highest-rated reality show; Rohit Shetty & contestants thank viewers

Rohit Shetty has a midas touch and it has been proven with each project he takes in hand. Be it a director, producer, or television host, he has always been a massive success. At present, he is busy shooting for his most popular reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12'. This stunt-based reality show is highly watched and loved by the audiences and every season has received an overwhelming response from the viewers. Its thrilling adventurous concept has hooked the attention of the watchers for a long time now.

This time is no different, the new season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' went on air on 2nd July 2022 and has been creating a massive stir with its outstanding challenges in each episode. Just like last year, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has become the most popular show on Indian television owing to its highest TRP. Today, Rohit took to his Instagram handle and shared a small clip of him. Sharing this video, he penned an appreciation note for the viewers and said, "With folded hands I want to thank my viewers for making Khatron Ke Khiladi the highest rated reality show ONCE AGAIN!!!".

Click here to watch Rohit's video

Rajiv Adatia also shared a video along with Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, and Rubina Dilaik. In this video, these contestants thank viewers for making Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 the highest-rated reality show. Sharing this clip on his Instagram handle, Rajiv captioned, "Thank you guys for Making KHATRO KE KHILADI the Number 1 reality show once again!!! KHATRO KE KHILADI!!!"

Click here to watch Rajiv's video

Jannat Zubair also shared a video along with Nishant Bhat in which the two can be seen dancing with joy as the show becomes the highest-rated reality show. Sharing this video, Jannat captioned, "Nachooo nachooo nachooo Thank you for making #kkk12 No 1 reality show".

Click here to watch Jannat's video

Speaking of Rohit, this daredevil host has been a popular name in every Indian household as a host and promises to take the entertainment and adventure levels a notch higher in this new season as well. Rohit not only stands out as a strong personality but his unique hosting and entertaining skills are also by the audiences.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi premiered on 2nd July 2022. The contestants of this season are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Nishant Bhat reveals special traits of Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik & Mr Faisu