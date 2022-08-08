Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Chetna Pande gets evicted from the show; Rohit Shetty calls her 'tough girl'

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is going at its pace and with each passing week, it is becoming tougher. Contestant Chetna Pande got eliminated from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show this week. He became the fourth contestant to get evicted after Pratik Sehajpal. Earlier, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi got evicted from the show. To note, Rohit Shetty is hosting the reality show for the seventh time this year and the camp has been set in Cape Town. The contestants of this season performed some gruesome stunts. However, Chetna Pande had to bid adieu to the show on August 07.

For the elimination task, captain Mohit Malik from the red team chose Rubina Dilaik for the stunt while captain Tushar Kalia gave Chetna Pande's name. They both had to perform an underwater stunt. There was a tumbler that kept rolling in the water and it had 20 flags attached to it. The contestant had to go inside and while the tumbler rolled they had to unhook those 10 flags. However, Chetna aborted the stunt and thus got evicted. While bidding her adieu, Rohit Shetty called Chetna a "tough girl".

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the show for the seventh time this year and the show premiered on July 02. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann among others.

You can watch the show every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV and Voot.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha channels her inner daredevil side & stuns contestants with 'fiery moves'