Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Aneri Vajani on staying physically & mentally strong: I'm thin but not unfit

Television actress Aneri Vajani is all set to entertain fans with the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show got launched today on a large scale in Mumbai, and contestant Aneri Vajani caught up with the media to share her feelings about being a part of this adventure. Aneri emphasised that Khatron Ke Khiladi is exactly the kind of show that she wanted to mark her debut with in the reality genre. The actress revealed that she had been trying for the past 2 - 3 years to participate in the show, and it has now finally turned true.

Aneri Vajani on her preparation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

For the launch, Aneri Vajani wore a black and silver pantsuit with a plunging neckline and looked gorgeous. While interacting with the media, Aneri, who has been skinny-shamed in the past, said, "I am thin but I'm not unfit. I am pretty fit and when you put the person in a particular situation that's when you get to know if the person is mentally fit." Adding further she said, "I have tried this time to do something new. Hopefully, people will accept this too."

"I have been trying to participate in this show for the past 2 - 3 years. Like it's said, there is a perfect time for everything, and this year for me is apt to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. So, I was thrilled when it finally worked out."

When asked whom she considers her biggest competitor among other contestants, the actress said that she is her own competition and will be more than happy to even finish a task. The Anupamaa actress was also asked about making friends on the show. To which, she responded, "I make friends very easily. So, I am hoping that we will stay that very happily and enjoy our time."

The 28-year-old also expressed her excitement about meeting the maverick filmmaker and this show's host, Rohit Shetty. "I am actually looking forward to meet Rohit sir. I have seen him in all the seasons and he's very funny. I really love funny people. I am looking forward to his guidance on the show," concluded Aneri Vajani.

