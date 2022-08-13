Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Chetna Pande asks Arjun Bijlani to fulfill her unique wish; Watch video

Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. The actor has been a part of popular shows and his acting chops have been appreciated a lot by the audiences. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami and the duo has a son named Ayaan. The actor presently seen as the host of the entertainment reality show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Arjun is quite popular for his fun-loving nature and often shares fun video for his fans.

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and he regularly shares posts for keeping his fans updated about the ongoings of his life. The actor recently shared a video with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Chetna Mann. In the comical video Chetna says that if someone fulfills her wish, she will give him 1 lakh. To this Arjun replies, he can. So Chetna says okay give me 2 lakh rupees, which leaves him speechless. The captions read, “When 2 lalchis meet . Ki paisa bolta hai!! #masti #fun #trends #reelkarofeelkaro”

About Arjun Bijlani

As per Tellychakkar's new post, it is said that Rannvijay Singha who was a host of Splitsvilla for many seasons, will no longer be seen in the upcoming season of the show. In fact, it is reported that Arjun Bijlani has been approached to step in as the host for the upcoming season of the show. The caption of this post read, "As per reports #rannvijaysingha would no longer be a part of #splitsvilla and #arjunbijlani has been approached for hosting". However, there is still no confirmation on the same.

