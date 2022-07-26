Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mr. Faisu reaches 28 million followers on Instagram, says he's grateful

Faisal Shaikh is a well-known personality on social media and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his engaging content. Faisal is also addressed as Mr. Faisu by his fans. His videos and pictures are liked by millions of social media users and he knows how to strike the right chord with audiences. Faisal never fails to amuse his fans and regularly posts pictures and videos on his Instagram profile. He likes to stay connected with his followers and shares every important of his life on social media.

Today, Faisal took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself holding a cake and a box of doughnuts. Sharing this snap, Faisal captioned "Here’s to 28 Million of us Thank you for the constant love and support since day 1. Grateful for each one of you". His co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal also congratulated Faisal and wrote, "Congratulations mere bhai Dua hai ki toh aur aage bade". Chetna Pande also wrote, "Congratulations". Apart from them, Faisal's post is flooded with comments from his fans.

Speaking about his professional life, Faisal is presently a part of the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. This is Faisal's first television show, and his performance is applauded by his fans. During his journey, Faisal formed a close friendship with his co-contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Rubina Dilaik. His other close friend Jannat Zubair is also a part of this show. Jannat and Faisal know each other before making an entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been three evictions, Erica Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

