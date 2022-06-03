Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair’s royal and expansive will leave you amazed; PICS

Actress Jannat Zubair is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is also a star influencer on social media. The actress started her Telly acting career as child artist with the show Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora. She has worked in other popular shows including Matti Ki Banno, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Siyaasat, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, etc. She played her first lead role in the show Tu Aashiqui. She was last seen in Aap Ke Aa Jane Se. She will be soon seen in the action reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress resides with her family in Mumbai, here is a glance inside her luxurious home.

Entrance

There is a simple entrance with a dark brown wooden door and floral wallpaper on the side walls.

Living area

There is an expansive living area with a white and beige theme. There are off white sofas with furry design cushions. There is a beautiful gold-toned wall painting and an exquisite chandelier. There is a TV opposite the couch.

Dining Area

The dining area is behind the living area. There are light brown cushioned wooden chairs and a wooden table. There are some beautiful lamps and wall decors in the living area.

Bedroom

The bedroom is in shades of brown and beige with some gold-toned design. The bedroom has a massive bed with a brown cushioned headrest.

Balcony

There is a simple balcony with glass walls and some plants on the side.

Kitchen

There is a modular kitchen with a black and white colour theme. The cooktop is made of black marble and there are white coloured spacious cabinets on the walls and below the cooking slab.

