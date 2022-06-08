Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann poses for sizzling bikini PIC as she gets suntanned at the beach

The shoot of the most-watched and people’s favourite entertainment stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has begun. The latest season of the show is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants reached the venue a few days back. The contestants have been sharing pictures and video from the fun-filled trip. Popular Telly actress Kanika Mann recent shared a bikini picture as she enjoys her time there.

In the post shared by Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann, she is seen lying sideways at a beach in Cape Town. She had sported a brown crochet bikini, and can be seen flaunting her toned physique. Her hair is open and her gaze is fixed on something afar. She shared the caption, “I am getting tanned here only on the days ending with ‘y’.”

Several friends and fans of the actress appreciated the picture with fire and love emojis in the comments section. A fan commented, “You made our day soooo hottterrr”, and another said, “Ldki fire h fire”. A user wrote, “OMG beautiful girl” and several others dropped heart emojis.

Kanika had earlier shared a post where she is seen happily posing with the contestants of the show including Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal Khan, Erica Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Aneri Vajani and more. She also shared vlogging video of herself as they boarded the flight together for Cape Town for the shooting. She captioned, “That’s how your khiladis geared up … It was a long 12-13 hours journey , full of excitement and nervousness But what fun.” The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

