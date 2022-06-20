Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mohit Malik owns luxurious cars, check them out

Mohit Malik is a popular Indian television actor who has worked in numerous shows over the past decade. He got huge fame and popularity for his role of Samrat Singh Rathore in the Television show, Doli Armaano Ki. Mohit Malik has proved his mettle in acting with his popular shows including Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Durgesh Nandinii, Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Phulwa, Lockdown Ki Love Story, and many others.

Mohit Malik is married to actress Addite Malik and they have completed 11 years of their marriage. The couple became parents to a baby boy in 2021. He is presently seen in the stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, along with other popular stars including Rubina Dilaik, Anari Vajani, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi and more. Talking about his prep for the stunt-based reality show, the actor shared with Pinkvilla, “I think physically what I am doing is, I have been working out on my body for the last how many years I don’t know. But yes, recently for Cyber Vaar I had to build up muscle, so gaining muscle has helped now, and will eventually help me in Khatron too.”

The actor is very fond of luxury cars and he owns a BMW 320d.

About BMW 320d

BMW 3 Series 320d Sport is the diesel variant in the 3 Series lineup and is priced at ₹ 42.80 Lakh. It returns a certified mileage of 20.37 kmpl. This 320d Sport variant comes with an engine putting out 188 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1750 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. BMW 3 Series 320d Sport is available in Automatic (TC) transmission and offered in 3 colours: Mediterranean Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, and Alpine White.

