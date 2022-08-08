Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mr. Faisu is overjoyed on sharing frame with Aamir Khan

Mr. Faisu, who is presently seen as one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, got a chance to work with Bollywood star Aamir Khan. The social media star recently shared several posts with Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan, where they are seen interacting and playing numerous games together. Faisal Shaikh expressed gratitude to the Bollystar for sharing the frame with him.

Talking to India Forums about the same Faisu told, "I am so grateful for this opportunity Aamir Sir and his team gave me. He is a gentleman in every sense, so down-to-earth and welcoming. We played so many games at Sir’s place. I am glad to have shared this experience with him and overjoyed to have shared the same frame together. Thanks to all my fans for their consistent support."

Faisu has already posted on his social media a video where the two recreated one of his iconic scenes from his 1994 comedy movie Andaz Apna Apna, co-starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. He captioned, “Toh baat aaise hai, Aamar Prem jaise hai Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words. What a day. What a feeling. Aamir Khan Sir, you are a true inspiration.

Faisal also posted pictures with Aamir and wrote, "Had an amazing time with the legend himself Amir sir I was totally overwhelmed. You are a true inspiration to us."

In another post, he is seen chilling with Aamir Khan and playing games. He captioned, “Aur ye thi Aamar Prem Ki Kahani. Cheers to a beautiful day spent with the one and only Aamir Khan Sir. I didn’t know how the day passed. Your wittiness, your grace, your moves, your wise words, I will keep everything with me See you super soon.”

Meanwhile, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks starrer 'Forrest Gump'. It has been scheduled to release in cinema halls on August 11, 2022.

