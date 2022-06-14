Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Pratik Sehajpal is a mama's boy; See his 5 PICS with his mother

Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar and he was one of the finalists of the show. Being the finalist, he walked out of the show with a briefcase of money and got direct entry to Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss 15 was not an easy one for Pratik and the audience got to see a different side of the actor. He was liked by the audience for his genuine personality in the show. He gave his best in the tasks, and also held on to his friendship with Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. For those unaware, after completing grueling tasks, facing emotional ups and downs, and spending almost four months inside the house, Pratik Sehajpal bagged the position of first runner-up in Bigg Boss 15.

During his journey in Bigg Boss 15, Pratik had a strong personality and was outspoken, which struck a chord with his fans. Times, when Pratik lost his control, was on harsh personal comments he received from the other contestants in the house. His friends always got his back and would ask the Pratik to control his anger for the sake of the game but any comment on his mother made him furious. For the unversed, Pratik's mother, Shaiilaja is a businesswoman in Delhi, while his sister is a makeup artist. His mother has single-handedly raised Pratik and his sister due to which the actor is very sensitive about his mother and has huge respect for her. Pratik shares a very close bond with his mother and his Instagram posts are proof that the actor is a mammas boy

Check out 5 adorable PICS of Pratik Sehajpal with his mother

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Along with Pratik, other contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town.

