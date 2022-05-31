Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik looks angelic in a deep-neck gown; PICS

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She started her career with Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She has been entertaining the audiences for a decade and now she is all set to participate in India's most popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Rubina is quite active on her social media handle and has a massive fan following owing to her style statement and performance.

Rubina often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts by sharing photos and videos on her Instagram. Today, again the Chhoti Bahu actress shared sizzling pictures on her social media handle and has stunned fans with her exquisite outfits. She looks alluring as she strikes a pose in a blue high slit gown that has a plunging neckline and a net detailing on the side. Sharing these pictures, in the caption, Rubina writes, "She is a Flame in Angel Skin" Netizens have dropped their immense love on her pictures.

Rubina Dilaik on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

Rubina is quite excited to collaborate with Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Sharing her joy of being a part of the show, she says, “One thing that I am really looking forward to is meeting Rohit Sir. Of course, we know what a fantastic action director he is, and what great action his films have. Abhinav has also spoken highly about him, so I am looking forward to meeting him, to have some personal experiences with him, and learn from him. So there is quite a lot I am looking forward to, especially when it comes to Rohit Sir.”

