Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi feels ‘imperfectly perfect’ as she poses in Cape Town; PHOTOS

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most trending names on social media. The actress became a household name with her role of Naira in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also been part of Balika Vadhu 2 for a short period of time. The actress has taken part in her first reality show with stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actress is enjoying herself the most in Cape Town along with other contestants. She recently shared pictures of herself as she looked stunning in denims.

In the pictures shared by Shivangi Joshi, she has sported a tropical print top along with black denim shorts. She paired it with multicolor socks and black sports shoes. Her hair is in a double bun and she looks stylish yet cute as she poses for the camera. She is seen standing near a beach. She captioned, “I’m imperfectly perfect in my perfectly imperfect world. #shivangijoshi #kkk12.”

See post here-

Lataa Saberwal commented, “Love you”, Charu Malik commented, “ROCKING”, and many of her fans also commented on the post. One wrote, “Prettiest as usual”, All the best our sherni you gonna rock”, “So cute smile”, and many others. Numerous other fans dropped hearts and fire emojis.

Apart from herNishant Bhat, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Erica Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajani, Faisu, Pratik, and Tushar are also in Cape Town to perform some daredevil stunts. Promo of the season have already started airing and the fans are excited to see their favourite celebs performing stunts.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi hops on Instagram trend with co-contestants Kanika Mann and Mohit Malik