Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi on her show Balika Vadhu 2: Every show has its own journey

Shivangi Joshi is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the role of Naira. The actress was highly appreciated for her pairing with Mohsin Khan and the fans has lovingly given them the name of #Kaira. The actress was later seen for a short period in Balika Vadhu 2 and now she will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Now, Shivangi Joshi who was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2 as Anandi has finally opened up on the failure of the show with Bollywood Life. Balika Vadhu 2 didn't fare well on the TRP charts so well. Fans and the makers were hoping that the show will fly as they had a good story and a great cast in Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samriddh Bawa. The actress shared that she did feel sad about it. However, Shivangi added that there was no disappointment. She ascertained that whenever an artist takes up a show, they expect it to fly. However, not every single one will work. Shivangi believes that every show has a journey of its own.

While talking about the failure of Balika Vadhu 2, Shivangi Joshi did shower praise on the makers and the show. She said that it is a household name and she feels proud to have been associated with Balika Vadhu 2. The actress added that the message that the makers wanted to put across with the show was well received by the audience.

Talking about the present, Shivangi is gearing up to challenge her fears on Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based tv show. Shivangi will be competing against Munawar Faruqui, Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann, and Mohit Malik for the trophy.

