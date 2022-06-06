Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi’s luxury car collection

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead actress Shivangi Joshi, who played the role of Naira in the TV show, received lots of love and appreciation for her role. Not just that, the actress has a huge fan following on social media. With a great track on the show, Shivangi has undoubtedly achieved a lot of success in a short span of time. Last she was seen for a short duration in Balika Vadhu 2 and now she will be seen in the upcoming adventure based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Shivangi Joshi has not only worked in daily soaps, but she has also been part of numerous music videos. The actress will be venturing first time into reality show genre with the show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She had shared, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited about it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me." Apart from her work life, the actress is very fond of cars and owns some swanky cars.

Here are the luxurious cars owned by Shivangi Joshi.

Jaguar

The car costs approximately around Rs. 40 lakhs. The Jaguar XE has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 1997 cc . It is available with Automatic transmission.Depending upon the variant and fuel type the XE has a mileage of & Ground clearance of XE is 125mm. The XE is a 5 seater 4 cylinder car and has length of 4691mm, width of 2075mm and a wheelbase of 2835mm.

Audi

Another luxury car owned by Shivangi Joshi is Audi which cost around Rs. 90 lakhs. The Audi Q7 has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 2995 cc . It is available with Automatic transmission.Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Q7 has a mileage of 11.21 kmpl . The Q7 is a 7 seater 6 cylinder car and has length of 5064mm, width of 1970mm and a wheelbase of 2999.

