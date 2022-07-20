Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Sriti Jha showcases her new talent; Asha Negi, Kratika Sengar & others react

Sriti Jha, who is presently seen in the reality show Khatron Khiladi 12, is known to be person of many talents. The actress is known for her role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya. She was part of the show for more than 7 years and recently quit the show along with co-lead Shabir Ahluwalia. Sriti has been performing well on the show and the actress has impressed everyone with her unique talents. The actress recently offered a glimpse of her new talent of knitting.

Sriti Jha, who is known for her role as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, proves she is a multi-talented individual. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame shared a series of Instagram stories and pictures wearing a well-knitted funky and beautifully knitted sweater and shared the post. She captioned the post as ‘Happy idiot has finished another project #iknitsoidontkill’.

Numerous friends and fans of the actress commented on her post. Her good friend Arjit Taneja commented, “Nice sweater. Don’t irritate”, Maanvi Gagroo wrote, “Wow thanks! Have been wanting a jumper”. Parull Chaudhry wrote, “Is there anything you can’t do ?”, Kratika Sengar Dheer commented, “Lovely”. A fan wrote, “Ahhhh this is so beautiful & colorful”. Several others dropped heart emojis on the post. Fellow artists Chetna Pande, Heli Daruwala, Erica Packard, and others made it to the comment section as well.

Fans, who got to see Sriti’s talented side, loved the funky sweater as well. KumKum Bhagya fame Sriti participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 along with Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi Joshi and others.

