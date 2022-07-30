Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Sriti Jha's 5 pics that reveal her cool and snazzy looks

Sriti Jha became a popular name in the telly industry with her show Kumkum Bhagya. She was part of the show for more than 7 years and her chemistry with co-actor Shabir Ahluwalia was loved by the audience. Both the lead actors left the show in 2021. Sriti is presently part of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The shoot of the show was done in Cape Town, South Africa, and the contestants were there for 50 days. In the show, we got to see the real personality of Sriti Jha and her unique fashion sense. Her style includes trendy with comfortable attires. Here are some of her fashionable looks.

Denim jacket with joggers

The actress looks stunning in street style fashion as she sported a multicolor printed black denim jacket with black joggers and sports shoes.

Bright green sweatshirt set

Kumkum Bhagya star looks simple yet chic in the bright green sweatshirt and joggers set. She paired it with a cute headband.

Red top with denims

Sriti Jha stole fans' hearts with her vogue looks in a bright red baggy sweater and denims. She has also sported black ankle boots with it.

Crop top with denims

The actress is seen at peace and unwinding at her home. She sported a white loose-fit crop top with high waist denims.

White beach dress

Sriti Jha is very fond of beaches and often goes for mini vacations when possible. Here she is seen enjoying the beautiful sunset by the ocean as she sported a white schiffli deep neck short dress.

