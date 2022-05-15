Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Tushar Kalia gets engaged to Triveni Barman; Karan Johar wishes

Tushar Kalia is a talented dancer and choreographer in the entertainment sector. He has worked with numerous actors. He was a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and also the judge of Dance Deewane, along with Madhuri Dixit. Tushar celebrates his birthday on March 8, and on this occasion, the actor chose to announce his engagement with his lady love Triveni Barman. He had announced his engagement by posting a stunning picture of him and Triveni Barman on his social media handle. His fans and friends were delighted to hear this good news and were eagerly waiting for them to get engaged.

Today, Tushar took to his Instagram handle and treated his fans by uploading pictures from his engagement ceremony. He shared two lovely pictures with his fiance Triveni Barman and in the caption, he wrote, "To new beginnings @trivenibarman Send us your love and blessings #engaged #gratitude" In these pictures, the duo looks adorable as they have opted for traditional yellow outfits. As soon as these pictures were uploaded, fans were quick enough to shower their love on the newly engaged couple. Also, many celebs have dropped their comments wishing the duo such as Filmmaker Karan Johar writes, "Badhaiyan!". Actress Sana Saeed also dropped her comment and said, "Awwwwww congratulations". Actor Pulkit Samrat writes, "Congratulationsssssss!!!!!!!" and Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan also comments, "Congrats Bhai …"

On the professional front, Tushar Kalia is a confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Talking about his entry in the show, Dance Deewane 3 judge Tushar Kalia said, “Performing action and stunts has always been on my list, and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step in that direction. My interest in exploring newer adventures will come in handy during this journey and I'm looking forward to it under Rohit sir's guidance".

