Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Tushar Kalia opens up on marriage plans with fiance Triveni Barman

Tushar Kalia is a talented dancer and choreographer in the entertainment sector. He has worked with numerous actors and was a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Tushar also judged Dance Deewane, along with Madhuri Dixit. Tushar got engaged to his lady love Triveni Barman and the dancer had announced his engagement by posting adorable pictures of him and Triveni Barman on his social media handle. Tushar will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he had opened up about taking up the show soon after his big day. He also shared that Triveni encouraged him to participate in the show.

In an Etimes report, Tushar opened up on his engagement and marriage plans with his fiance Triveni Barman. Tushar reveals that he and Triveni have been together for a year and he thinks that he got engaged at the right time. He also shared that he was mentally in the right space and they are happy together. Tushar likes to keep his personal life under wraps and when he was asked why he chooses to keep it low profile, Tushar shared “I don’t like to open up too much about my life. I believe one is happier when things are kept private. I did not want to talk about Triveni until things were official between us. I still want to keep things low-key about our relationship and life.” The two plan to tie the knot later this year. “Yes, we are looking forward to getting married this year itself. We will finalise the date soon.”

Tushar Kalia in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

Tushar Kalia is a confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Sharing his excitement about being part of this stunt-based show, Tushar shared, “Performing action and stunts has always been on my list, and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step in that direction. My interest in exploring newer adventures will come in handy during this journey and I'm looking forward to it under Rohit sir's guidance".

Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty, along with all the celebrity contestants will leave for Cape Town, South Africa on May 27th for an approx 55 days schedule of the reality show. They will be shooting abroad till mid-July before returning back to the bay.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Tushar Kalia gets engaged to Triveni Barman; Karan Johar wishes