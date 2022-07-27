Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Tushar Kalia shares mushy PIC with fiancée Triveni Barman

Tushar Kalia is a talented dancer and choreographer in the entertainment sector. He has worked with numerous actors and was a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Tushar also judged Dance Deewane, along with Madhuri Dixit. Tushar got engaged to his ladylove Triveni Barman and the dancer had announced his engagement by posting adorable pictures of him and Triveni Barman on his social media handle. Tushar is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He has finally returned from shoot in Cape Town and recently shared picture with his fiancée Triveni Barman.

Tushar celebrates his birthday on March 8, and on this occasion, the actor chose to announce his engagement with his lady love Triveni Barman. He had announced his engagement by posting a stunning picture of him and Triveni Barman on his social media handle. He shared two lovely pictures with his fiance Triveni Barman and in the caption, he wrote, "To new beginnings @trivenibarman Send us your love and blessings #engaged #gratitude" In these pictures, the duo looks adorable as they have opted for traditional yellow outfits.

He recently shared picture with Triveni Barman, where she is seen hugging him. This is first picture of the duo since he returned from the shoot. The actor dropped a heart emoji in the captions.

Tushar is performing exceptionally well on the stunt reality show. Sharing his excitement about being part of this stunt-based show, Tushar said, “Performing action and stunts has always been on my list, and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step in that direction. My interest in exploring newer adventures will come in handy during this journey and I'm looking forward to it under Rohit sir's guidance".

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he had shared about taking up the show soon after his big day. He also shared that Triveni encouraged him to participate in the show.

