Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erika Packard becomes first contestant to get eliminated from Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 has begun with a bang and like every year, this time too, audiences will see an interesting mix of celebrities and popular personalities who will compete for the trophy. The show premiered on July 02 and the camp is set in Cape Town and is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. The contestants of this season performed some gruesome stunts. However, Erica Packard became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

Erica Packard pitted against Nishant Bhat for her very first stunt. Nishant performed the stunt like a pro and emerged as the winner. Erika made sure to show her power-packed side and gave a tough fight to Nishant. However, she ended up getting 'fear fanda' and later fought against Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia and lost. For the elimination task, Erica pitted against Jannat Zubair and Aneri Vajani. She failed to finish it and got eliminated. To note, Erika Packard is an Indian model and social media influencer. She is the daughter of the yesteryear Bollywood villain Gavin Packard. She was in the news for dating Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth Kapoor for almost a decade.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann among others.

You can watch the show every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV and Voot.

