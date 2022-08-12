Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Evicted contestant Pratik Sehajpal makes a comeback on the show; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre, and its engaging content has hooked the attention of the audience. The participants are battling spine-chilling stunts and overcoming their fears to survive till the end of the show. While many manage to survive to the next level, others struggle to make it and get eliminated. One such contestant who got eliminated was fans' favorite Pratik Sehajpal who had to bid adieu to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as he aborted the stunt.

Today Colors TV shared a new promo and treated the fans by sharing the news that Pratik Sehajpal will re-enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. At the start of this promo, the host Rohit Shetty says, "I believe that in our life we make mistakes, and we get a second chance for everything. I say this every year when I bring someone back in the show". After listening to this, the contestants get excited and ask the host who is coming back. Rohit then says the one who is joining us, requested that he a lot and stated that he won't be aborting any stunts henceforth and will also not crack bad jokes. Pratik Sehajpal then makes an entry by cracking a joke and the contestant can be seen greeting him.

Click here to watch the promo

The caption of this promo read, "Apne infamous jokes ke saath kiya Pratik ne comeback. Are you happy to see him back on the show? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been four evictions, and the names who got evicted were - Chetna Pande, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

