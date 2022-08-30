Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Evicted contestants Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh return with full 'josh'; Watch NEW promo

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is going at its pace and with each passing week, it is becoming tougher. Some contestants bid adieu to the show in the journey while some are still fighting with their fear every day. Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, and Faisal Shaikh got eliminated from the show earlier and left their fans heartbroken. However, we have good news for Sriti Jha and Faisal Shaikh's fans as they are returning to the show. Yes, you read it right!

A new promo was released on August 29 on the official Instagram profile of Colors TV which suggested the comeback of TV actor Sriti Jha and social media star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu. In the promo, they can be seen full of energy and upon their arrival, Tushar Kalia can be seen saying, "Dono hi bahut strong hai" (They both are very strong). While sharing the promo, Colors TV wrote, "Khatron ka game lega ek interesting mode jab do jaanbaaz khiladi- Sriti aur Faisal, lautenge naye josh ke saath. Stay tuned for it Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot #KKK12".

Watch new promo here

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the show for the seventh time this year and the show premiered on July 02. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, among others. The camp has been set in Cape Town. The contestants of this season performed some gruesome stunts.

