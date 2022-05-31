Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Facts about contestant Jannat Zubair that you probably didn't know

Actress Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular teenage stars in the Telly world and has garnered a huge fan following at a very young age. Jannat started her career a few years back and went on to star in many popular shows and music videos. The actress never fails to amaze fans with her exceptional style statement and performance in the shows. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle and often shares entertaining reels with her followers.

Jannat has been a part of numerous shows including Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Tu Aashiqui, and others. Speaking about her upcoming project, the actress will soon unveil her 'Khiladi' avatar as she is all set to star in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Now as the actor is all geared up to be a contestant in the show, let's have a look at some of the lesser-known facts about Jannat Zubair:

Jannat was born on born 29 August 2001.

Jannat debuted in the TV industry in 2009 but she rose to fame with Colors TV’s Phulwa in 2011.

In 2018, she was seen in the Bollywood film Hichki, where she played the role of a student.

She is currently pursuing graduation from a private college in Kandivali, Mumbai.

In 2022, Jannat was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the "Media, Marketing and Advertising" category

From 2018 to 2022, Jannat has starred in 28 music videos.

Jannat Zubair’s mother Nazneen Rahmani is also a TV actress. The mother-daughter duo had an opportunity to work together in Colors’ Phulwa.

Jannat has received numerous awards for her performances ‘Indian Telly Awards’ in Best Child’ and ‘4th Boroplus Gold Awards’ in ‘Best Child Artiste’ (Female) category for ‘Phulwa’, in 2011. She also won a Gold Award for Best Debut of The Year (Female) in 2018 for the TV serial, Tu Aashiqui.

Jannat also has a younger brother Ayaan Zubair Rahmani.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Earlier, opening about being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Jannat revealed, “I have been getting the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi for many years but never took it as I was afraid if I could do the stunts or not, but now I have released that the show is very interesting and I should take it up." Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and it has had a successful run of eleven seasons. Now the show is back with its 12th season and it is going to be more exciting and adventurous than before.

